Menlo Ventures invests in factory to automate software development

Factory's tools are already being used by companies like NVIDIA and Blackstone.

The company was started by Matan Grinberg (who left a Ph.D. at Berkeley for this) and Eno Reyes (previously a machine learning engineer at Hugging Face).

Their mission? To save developers time by automating repetitive tasks while letting companies customize their tech to fit their needs.

Menlo Ventures says Factory "closes the rest of the loop with a shared, governed, model-agnostic platform."