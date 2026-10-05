Menlo Ventures leads $750 million Anthropic round and raises $3B
Business
Menlo Ventures led a $750 million round in AI startup Anthropic, sending the company's value soaring from $4 billion to nearly $18.4 billion.
This bold step also helped Menlo raise $3 billion for new funds and cemented its spot as a major player in the AI world.
Menlo partners back India AI founders
Now, Menlo partners Matt Murphy and Venky Ganesan are turning their attention to India's young AI entrepreneurs.
They see huge potential in these up-and-coming founders to shape the future of artificial intelligence and are eager to back local talent.
It's all part of Menlo's push to fuel the next wave of global innovation.