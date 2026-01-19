Mercedes-Benz Places: Dubai's new luxury city, inspired by cars

Why does this matter?

This isn't just another set of towers—it's the first time Mercedes's "Sensual Purity" car design is shaping an entire urban district.

Expect black-silver interiors, high-tech features, and amenities like parks with art pavilions, sports clubs, wellness zones, and retail boulevards.

If you're into futuristic living (or just love cool cars), this project is basically what happens when a luxury brand tries to reinvent city life from scratch.