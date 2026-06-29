Merck opens MGCC in Bengaluru's Electronic City with 3,300 professionals
Business
Merck just opened its new Global Capability Centre (MGCC) in Bengaluru's Electronic City.
This huge campus brings together approximately 3,300 professionals working on data, digital tools, and technology to help Merck innovate worldwide.
Merck MGCC central to digital strategy
MGCC is now a core part of Merck's global digital game plan, building solutions for research, manufacturing, supply chains, and more.
Group CIO Alessandro De Luca called it a "strategic engine" for faster innovation and agility.
The center also features innovation labs and inclusive spaces designed for neurodiversity, making India Merck's fourth-largest workforce hub after Germany, the US and China.