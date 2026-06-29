Merck opens MGCC in Bengaluru's Electronic City with 3,300 professionals

Merck MGCC central to digital strategy

MGCC is now a core part of Merck's global digital game plan, building solutions for research, manufacturing, supply chains, and more.

Group CIO Alessandro De Luca called it a "strategic engine" for faster innovation and agility.

The center also features innovation labs and inclusive spaces designed for neurodiversity, making India Merck's fourth-largest workforce hub after Germany, the US and China.