Merritronix IPO oversubscribed 14 times on opening day, 5Cr bids Business Jun 01, 2026

Merritronix's IPO kicked off with a bang; investors snapped up shares at over 14 times the available supply on opening day.

The electronics design and manufacturing company got bids for nearly 5 crore shares, even though only about 33 lakh were up for grabs.

Over 20,000 applications poured in, showing just how eager people were to get a piece of the action.