Mesh Optical raises $50 million to make AI data centers faster
Mesh Optical Technologies, a startup founded by former SpaceX engineers, just scored $50 million in Series A funding led by Thrive Capital.
Their tech helps GPUs inside AI data centers talk to each other faster and more efficiently—you may need four to five transceivers per cluster.
Mesh Optical aims to be the largest non-Asian optical supplier
Mesh Optical wants to shake up the market by making their optical transceivers in the US, cutting down on dependence on China.
They're aiming big: aiming to begin qualifying for bulk orders in 2027 and 2028 and ramping up production to 1,000 units a day within 2026.
Their first product, Alpha C1, promises better speed and energy savings than rivals—a smart move as demand for these modules is projected to more than double.
The team has experience in the field, having worked at SpaceX
The team—Travis Brashears, Cameron Ramos, and Serena Grown-Haeberli—all worked on Starlink's laser links at SpaceX.
Now they've designed hardware that cuts GPU cluster power use by 3-5%, which could make a real difference as AI keeps growing.