Mesh Optical raises $50 million to make AI data centers faster

Mesh Optical aims to be the largest non-Asian optical supplier

Mesh Optical wants to shake up the market by making their optical transceivers in the US, cutting down on dependence on China.

They're aiming big: aiming to begin qualifying for bulk orders in 2027 and 2028 and ramping up production to 1,000 units a day within 2026.

Their first product, Alpha C1, promises better speed and energy savings than rivals—a smart move as demand for these modules is projected to more than double.