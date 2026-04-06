Meta and Block rethink management with AI and player coaches
Business
Meta and Block are rethinking how companies work by cutting out traditional middle managers and bringing in AI.
At Meta, new roles like AI builder and org lead reflect their push to become more AI-native.
Over at Block, the old-school manager title is gone, now it's all about player-coaches, who build together with the team.
Meta uses AI, block flattens structure
Both companies want fewer layers between employees and leadership.
Meta's Reality Labs org leads now use AI for things like performance reviews and promotions, while Block's CEO Jack Dorsey says the goal is a flatter structure where he can connect directly with all 6,000 employees.
The big idea? More collaboration, less hierarchy, and a workplace that moves faster thanks to smart tech.