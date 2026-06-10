Meta and Mike Rowe announce $115 million academy with free training

AWA to fill skilled trade jobs

Launching later this year in Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, and Indiana, AWA is all about filling high-demand skilled jobs as AI changes the workplace.

Rowe called it a "Sputnik moment," saying it's key for the US to stay competitive with countries like China.

With support from groups like the National Urban League and CBRE, there are hopes to expand even more.

Meta's Dina Powell McCormick summed it up: The skilled trade worker is the backbone of our economy.

The academy also wants to open more doors for women in these fields.