Meta and Reliance are now joint owners of a new company
Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL) just issued shares worth ₹853.2 crore, bringing Meta (via Facebook Overseas Inc.) on board with a 30% stake.
Reliance's own subsidiary holds the remaining 70%, making this a major joint venture between two tech giants.
REIL is building enterprise AI services on Meta's Llama models
REIL is building and rolling out enterprise AI services using Meta's Llama models—think smarter tools for sales, finance, and IT teams.
This partnership is part of Reliance's broader AI initiative, with REIL developing, marketing and distributing enterprise AI services and Reliance pledging to provide its digital infrastructure and access to its enterprise network.
REIL aims to make advanced AI solutions more accessible
REIL aims to launch data center capacity and pursue commercial opportunities.
The goal: make advanced AI solutions more accessible across industries while powering up India's digital future.