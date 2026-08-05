Meta apologizes to India's IT secretary over content moderation failures
Business
Meta just had a pretty intense meeting with India's IT secretary to discuss the removal of PM Modi's Facebook post and failing to keep harmful content like child exploitation off the platform.
Joel Kaplan, Meta's chief global affairs officer, apologized on behalf of Mark Zuckerberg for these slip-ups.
Bombay court orders Gadkari deepfake takedowns
Meta also admitted to investing big in pushing certain types of content, which has India worried about how algorithms shape what people see online.
On top of that, the Bombay High Court told Meta, X Corp, and Google to take down abusive posts and deepfakes targeting road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, showing that Indian courts are watching social media more closely than ever.