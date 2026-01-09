Meta bets big on nuclear power to fuel its AI future
Meta just locked in deals for a massive 6.6 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2035—intended to support its operations, including AI data centers, as US electricity demand spikes for the first time in ages.
The company says these long-term partnerships will help expand and upgrade existing plants, ensuring their tech stays powered up and environmentally friendly.
What's actually happening?
Meta signed 20-year agreements with Vistra, securing over 2,600 megawatts from upgraded plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
They're also backing TerraPower's next-gen mini reactors (think: smaller, cleaner nuclear tech) expected to go live by 2032.
Plus, Meta is supporting Oklo's advanced nuclear campus in Ohio, aiming for another 1.2 gigawatts by 2030—and even more from future reactors down the line.
Why should you care?
This is a rare move: a tech giant investing directly in clean energy at this scale signals how much power AI really needs—and how companies are thinking long-term about sustainability.
If you're into tech or climate action, it's a glimpse at how tomorrow's internet could be powered without burning more fossil fuels.