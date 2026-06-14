Meta starts unwinding $2B Manus AI deal after Beijing order

Buyback discussions

Co-founders in talks to raise $1 billion

The co-founders of Manus are said to be in early talks to raise about $1 billion from outside investors. The funds would help them buy back the start-up from Meta, paving the way for a possible Chinese joint venture structure and an eventual listing in Hong Kong. This comes as Beijing tightens its grip on foreign capital, with top AI firms needing government approval before accepting US investment.