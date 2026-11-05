Meta considers building AI infrastructure outside United States after midterms
Business
Meta is thinking about building more of its AI infrastructure outside the US. After the US midterm election results, political pushback and tighter regulations are making it harder for Meta to get new data centers approved at home.
President Dina Powell McCormick says some new officials are open to talks, but delays are likely.
Meta eyes foreign approvals, raises capital
After spending $145 billion this year on AI and running a negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion in the third quarter of 2026, Meta needs smoother paths for growth.
States like Ohio and Texas want stricter rules, so Meta's eyeing other countries where approvals might be easier.
To keep funding its big AI ambitions, Meta is also raising money through new stock offerings.