Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth: Use AI time to build products
Business
Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth says don't expect extra vacation just because AI makes work faster.
At a recent town hall, he explained that any time saved with AI should go straight into building better products.
His take: "I get an extra hour. You know what I do with it? I put it into that."
Andrew Bosworth apologizes, defends AI gains
Bosworth later apologized for coming down "too hard" on the employee but stood by his point: AI gains are for company growth, not more personal time.
He also said Meta's old "Meta Days" (extra leave days) were later scrapped and replaced with Meta's current leave policy; instead, the company is sticking with its standard four working weeks of annual leave, excluding public holidays, and has encouraged employees to use AI tools.