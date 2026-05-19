Meta cuts 10% of global workforce to prioritize AI
Business
Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook) just announced it's letting go of 10% of its global workforce.
The news dropped in an internal memo, with layoffs rolling out in three waves starting this Wednesday.
The main reason? Meta wants to streamline how it works and put more energy into artificial intelligence projects.
Meta cuts management layers for pods
About 7,000 employees are planned to be moved over to new AI-related initiatives.
Meta is also cutting back on management layers to create smaller groups called "pods" or "cohorts," all designed around faster work and more ownership.
As HR head Janelle Gale put it, the goal is to increase the speed of our work and the ownership of our tasks.