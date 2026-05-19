Meta cuts about 10% globally, shifts nearly 7,000 to AI
Meta's making big changes this week; about 10% of its global team is being laid off, and nearly 7,000 employees are getting shifted into new AI-focused positions.
The company says this restructuring will impact around 20% of its workforce.
According to Chief People Officer Janelle Gale, the goal is to build smaller, faster teams centered on artificial intelligence.
Meta employees protest mouse tracking
Managerial roles are being downsized, and affected staff will join units like Applied AI Engineering or Agent Transformation Accelerator, where they'll help create AI agents that automate tasks.
Not everyone's happy: over 1,000 employees have protested the use of mouse-tracking software for training AI models and voiced concerns about privacy and delayed layoff confirmations.
Layoff plans had already been reported, and employees had been pressing the company for more than a month before Meta announced them.