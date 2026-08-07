Meta employee delays starting family amid maternity leave layoff fears
A Meta employee is putting off starting a family because she's worried about getting laid off, especially during or after maternity leave.
Posting anonymously, she shared, "There is absolutely zero guarantee I'll still be employed here by next year, let alone by the time I'd actually return from mat leave."
Her anxiety comes from both workplace instability and her ticking biological clock.
Users cite Meta's nearly 3,600 layoffs
Her story quickly got people talking online about how job insecurity can shape big life choices like family planning.
With Meta recently cutting nearly 3,600 employees as part of ongoing restructuring, many users related her situation to broader concerns, like declining birth rates and the pressures of tech industry culture.
One comment summed it up: "you are just a number on the excel sheet of your organization."
Others suggested focusing on saving and long-term planning instead of letting job fears rule personal decisions.