Meta ends AI usage as metric in engineer performance reviews
Business
Meta is switching up how it reviews its engineers: no more rating people based on how much they use AI tools. Now, it's all about your overall contributions, whether you use AI or not.
This move, issued this week, undoes an earlier policy that sorted engineers into categories depending on their AI usage.
Engineers pressured by tokenmaxxing, Meta denies
The old system pushed engineers to chase "tokenmaxxing," basically using as many AI tools as possible just for better review scores.
Many employees felt pressured and are relieved by the shift, though some wonder if Meta's big focus on developing AI will really change.
Meta has also denied the allegations.