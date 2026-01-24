Meta, EssilorLuxottica sued for billions over Ray-Ban smart glasses tech
Meta and EssilorLuxottica have been hit with a multi-billion dollar patent infringement lawsuit by Solos Technology. The rival tech eyewear company has accused them of using its patented smart glasses technology to develop the popular Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 1. The complaint was filed in a Massachusetts federal court, with Solos seeking "multiple billions of dollars" in damages and an injunction against further sales.
Ongoing infringement by Meta and EssilorLuxottica
The lawsuit alleges that Meta and EssilorLuxottica have been infringing on Solos's patents with their later releases. "Defendants' later releases are derivative of the Gen 1 platform and continue to implement Solos's patented technologies, resulting in ongoing and continuous infringement," the complaint states. Solos also claims that its technology was shared with Oakley employees as early as 2015, and a former MIT researcher brought knowledge of Solos's patents to Meta.
Solos seeks to halt further sales of Ray-Ban smart glasses
Solos, which makes AI-powered smart glasses, claims that Meta's patent infringement has cost it valuable business opportunities. The company is seeking to stop further sales of the Ray-Ban smart glasses. Despite the lawsuit, Meta and EssilorLuxottica are considering doubling production of these popular devices due to their rising demand in the market.