Meta faces $1.4 trillion trial over alleged harm to minors
Business
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is heading to a big federal trial in California this week.
Four US states are accusing Meta of designing its apps to keep kids hooked (think endless scrolling and constant notifications) and want up to $1.4 trillion in penalties plus tougher rules to protect minors.
Meta denies claims, Zuckerberg likely testifies
Meta says it works hard to keep teens safe online and denies the claims.
CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg will likely testify, just like he did in another recent case.
The trial will be live-streamed on an audio-only livestream on YouTube, starting with opening statements Tuesday, August 18, and a verdict is expected by early October.
If the states win, penalties will be decided by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.