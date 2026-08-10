Meta faces $1.4 trillion trial over alleged harm to minors

Meta says it works hard to keep teens safe online and denies the claims.

CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg will likely testify, just like he did in another recent case.

The trial will be live-streamed on an audio-only livestream on YouTube, starting with opening statements Tuesday, August 18, and a verdict is expected by early October.

If the states win, penalties will be decided by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.