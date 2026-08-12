Meta faces California trial over kids addiction claims, $1.4T exposure

The trial will dig into claims from several states that Meta put engagement above child safety and wasn't upfront about the risks for young users.

On top of that, 29 states say Meta broke federal law by collecting kids' data without proper consent.

Meta strongly disagrees with the allegations, saying evidence would show a longstanding commitment to support youngsters on the platform, but prosecutors want stricter age restrictions and features like endless scrolling removed.

As New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport put it, "Meta knows its platforms are harming children and teens but continues to keep kids addicted, as we've alleged in our lawsuit. Our kids are not data points to be monetised."