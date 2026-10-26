Meta intends to raise $95 billion in AI stock sales
Business
Meta is gearing up to raise a massive $95 billion through stock sales to supercharge its AI game. This includes a $35 billion regular sale and another $60 billion with new Class C nonvoting shares.
Big tech names like NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom are also chipping in up to $5 billion, showing just how much buzz there is around Meta's AI ambitions.
Funds to build Meta AI infrastructure
The cash will go toward building out Meta's AI infrastructure and personal superintelligence.
Mark Zuckerberg is leading the charge with fresh hiring sprees and product launches, aiming to make Meta a major player in the AI space.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are handling the share sales, while Meta's stock got a small bump after the news.