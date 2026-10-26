Meta issues non-voting Class C shares preserving Mark Zuckerberg's control
Business
Meta is launching a fresh batch of non-voting Class C shares, making sure CEO Mark Zuckerberg keeps his grip on the company while unlocking more ways to raise money.
Announced in October 2026, this move means current shareholders will get extra non-voting shares alongside what they already own.
Meta shares fund AI and payroll
These new shares help Meta fund its big bets on artificial intelligence and pay employees, without chipping away at Zuckerberg's voting power (he still holds over 60% thanks to his Class B stock).
Plus, Zuckerberg can sell up to 20% of these new shares right away if he wants some financial wiggle room, all without losing control.