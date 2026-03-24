Meta kicks off Superintelligence Labs with Dreamer acquisition

Meta just brought on the founders and team of AI startup Dreamer to kickstart its new Superintelligence Labs, announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on March 23. This move is part of Meta's push to level up its AI game as competition heats up.

Meta's not taking Dreamer's tech, just the team Meta isn't getting Dreamer's tech, just the people behind it.

Still, these founders have a strong track record: Dreamer previously raised $56 million, according to a 2024 Bloomberg report, at a reported $500 million valuation, with Wang himself as an investor.

This follows other big Meta buys like Manus and Moltbook, showing they're serious about building next-level AI.

Meta's AI agents are getting some serious upgrades Meta is building personalized AI agents intended to integrate across surfaces and wearables.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said improvements to AI agents have been 'quite profound.'

Meta is spending aggressively on AI talent and infrastructure.

The new team is stacked with talent The team joining includes Hugo Barra (former Google Android vice president and former Meta VR head), David Singleton (former Stripe chief technology officer and Google engineering lead), and Nicholas Jitkoff (former Google Chrome OS design lead).

Basically, these folks know their stuff.