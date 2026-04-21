Meta launches LevelUp, free training for data center fiber technicians
Business
Meta just announced LevelUp, a free training program designed to get more people ready for jobs as fiber technicians on data center construction sites.
No experience with fiber optics? No problem. LevelUp is all about teaching those skills from scratch as demand for AI tech keeps booming.
Meta LevelUp course offers US opportunities
Anyone from recent high school graduates to career changers can apply.
The four-week course mixes discussions, hands-on labs, and team activities, all aimed at prepping you for real jobs as a fiber technician.
Graduates will have a shot at working at Meta construction sites in the US through its contractor network.
The first session kicks off this summer: details are up on Meta's website if you're curious!