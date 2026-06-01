Meta lays off more than 2,400 employees to prioritize AI
Meta just laid off more than 2,400 employees in a big move to reshape its team around artificial intelligence.
Most of the job losses hit its Menlo Park and Sunnyvale offices.
The company shown in official filings released on Thursday.
AI software engineers mainly laid off
The layoffs mainly affected software engineers focused on AI for Meta's social platforms.
In a recent memo, CEO Mark Zuckerberg called AI "the most consequential technology of our lifetimes," showing how much it matters for Meta's future plans.
Those let go will get severance: 16 weeks of base pay plus an additional two weeks for each year worked.
Part of 140,000+ tech job cuts
This is one of Silicon Valley's biggest layoff waves lately, with more than 140,000 tech jobs in 2026 alone.
Companies like Webflow, Cisco, and Intuit are also downsizing as the industry adapts to rapid changes driven by AI.