Meta offers exit packages to French staff amid AI shift
Meta is giving about a third of its staff in France the option to leave with a generous package: up to 2.15 months' salary for each year they've worked.
Applications close November 5, 2026.
This move is part of Meta's big shift toward AI, as the company reorganizes and invests more in tech for the future.
Meta plans union talks, mobility leave
Unlike some other tech giants, Meta's plan involves group talks with unions and includes extra support: employees can get up to 10 months' mobility leave, during which they would be paid 80% of their gross salary, and Meta is considering additional assistance for employees who want to retrain or start their own business.
All this comes as Meta ramps up spending, planning $135 billion to $145 billion in 2026 to build out its AI infrastructure, following a wave of layoffs and job changes earlier this year.