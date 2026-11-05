Meta offers exit packages to French staff amid AI shift

Unlike some other tech giants, Meta's plan involves group talks with unions and includes extra support: employees can get up to 10 months' mobility leave, during which they would be paid 80% of their gross salary, and Meta is considering additional assistance for employees who want to retrain or start their own business.

All this comes as Meta ramps up spending, planning $135 billion to $145 billion in 2026 to build out its AI infrastructure, following a wave of layoffs and job changes earlier this year.