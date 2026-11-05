Meta offers voluntary exit to about 100 French staff
Business
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is giving its staff in France the option to leave voluntarily, following similar moves by Microsoft and Google.
About 100 out of 300 employees could take up the offer, but they need to apply by November 5, 2026.
Meta signs France union severance-retraining deal
Meta isn't just handing out pink slips: it is working with trade unions on a collective agreement.
The deal includes a severance package of 2.15 months' salary for each year worked, plus 10 months of mobility leave at 80% pay, and support for professional retraining or starting a business.
It's all part of Meta's bigger push to streamline operations and invest more in AI innovation.