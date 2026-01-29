Meta pays ₹6,000cr tax to India for 2025 Business Jan 29, 2026

Meta (the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) just paid nearly ₹6,000 crore in income tax to India for 2025—a big chunk of its global $7.58 billion tax bill.

But it's not all smooth sailing: Meta also flagged some tough regulatory challenges in India in its regulatory filing.