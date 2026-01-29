Meta pays ₹6,000cr tax to India for 2025
Business
Meta (the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) just paid nearly ₹6,000 crore in income tax to India for 2025—a big chunk of its global $7.58 billion tax bill.
But it's not all smooth sailing: Meta also flagged some tough regulatory challenges in India in its regulatory filing.
Legal headaches and data drama
Meta's caught up in legal battles here—like a Supreme Court case over WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy and another fight with the Competition Commission of India over an order Meta is appealing.
These issues could mess with how Meta runs ads, handles your data, or even offers services in India.
Digital taxes are changing
This means platforms like Meta and Google will see lower costs—thanks partly to pressure from the US and new global tax rules.