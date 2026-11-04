Meta raises €9 billion as euro bonds attract €53 billion
Business
Meta Platforms just pulled off a massive move: its euro bond sale attracted a record €53 billion in orders.
Meta is raising €9 billion through this deal, with bonds that last anywhere from just over four years to more than 38 years.
This comes right after its $15 billion bond sale in the US earlier this month.
Meta eyes $97.5bn equity, taps debt
The offering comes as technology companies increasingly turn to debt markets to help finance large-scale investments in AI infrastructure.
With total debt already at $83.67 billion as of September 30, Meta's also looking at other ways to boost its finances, including a possible $97.5 billion equity raise.
Big picture: they're doubling down on tech investments and making sure they've got the funds to stay ahead in the industry.