Meta reportedly plans nearly 8,000 job cuts later this month Business May 18, 2026

Meta (the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) is reportedly considering cutting nearly 8,000 roles later this month.

This follows a big round of cuts in late 2022 when 11,000 people lost their jobs.

The news has many in tech feeling uneasy, especially as automation and artificial intelligence keep changing how work gets done.