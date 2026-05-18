Meta reportedly plans nearly 8,000 job cuts later this month
Business
Meta (the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) is reportedly considering cutting nearly 8,000 roles later this month.
This follows a big round of cuts in late 2022 when 11,000 people lost their jobs.
The news has many in tech feeling uneasy, especially as automation and artificial intelligence keep changing how work gets done.
Mark Zuckerberg links AI to restructuring
Meta's push into artificial intelligence, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying it will reshape how software is built and how companies operate internally, has meant team shakeups but also more worries about job security.
These cuts aren't just a Meta thing; they're part of a wider trend across tech as companies streamline.