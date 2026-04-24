Meta to cut 8,000 jobs, drop 6,000 hires for AI
Meta (the company behind Facebook) is letting go of 8,000 employees, about 10% of its staff, as it shifts focus to artificial intelligence.
These cuts start May 20, and the company is also dropping plans to fill 6,000 open positions.
Chief People Officer Janelle Gale says this move will help Meta work smarter and stay competitive as it invests more in AI.
Tech layoffs surge, Meta privacy concerns
Meta isn't alone: tech companies have cut more than 52,000 jobs just in the first few months of 2026, a sharp jump from last year.
About a quarter of these layoffs are linked to companies doubling down on AI, with giants like Oracle and Amazon making similar moves.
Meanwhile, some Meta employees are worried about new AI tools tracking their work more closely, raising fresh questions about privacy at work.