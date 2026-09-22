Meta's Muse AI topping Apple charts lifts South Korean chipmakers
Business
South Korea's top chipmakers had a big day on Tuesday, thanks to Meta's Muse AI Agent blowing up and topping Apple's free app charts.
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares both climbed as much as 3.5% and 3.3%, helping push the Kospi Index up 2.3%.
The rally also got a boost from falling oil prices and hopes for diplomatic progress in the Iran war.
Meta jumps 11% amd crosses $1T
Meta's success sent its stock soaring 11% in the US while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. crossed the $1 trillion mark.
Semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index up 4.3%.
Investors are feeling optimistic, especially with a high-profile meeting between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping on the horizon.