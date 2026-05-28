Mexico and US begin Mexico City talks to update USMCA
Mexico and the US have just started negotiations in Mexico City to update the USMCA, the trade agreement that's a huge deal for both countries' economies.
This is the first official review since 2020, with more rounds set for June and July.
Both sides are hoping for better economic teamwork, but things are a bit rocky right now.
US presses Mexico for cartel-linked extraditions
Even though Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called the talks "It is going to be a very productive dialogue," there's tension in the air.
The US wants Mexico to crack down harder on organized crime, including extraditing officials linked to cartels.
Plus, President Trump has warned he might pull out of the deal if he thinks it's unfair.
With over 80% of Mexico's exports going to the US what happens next really matters for both sides.