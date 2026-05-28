Mexico and US begin Mexico City talks to update USMCA

US presses Mexico for cartel-linked extraditions

Even though Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called the talks "It is going to be a very productive dialogue," there's tension in the air.

The US wants Mexico to crack down harder on organized crime, including extraditing officials linked to cartels.

Plus, President Trump has warned he might pull out of the deal if he thinks it's unfair.

With over 80% of Mexico's exports going to the US what happens next really matters for both sides.