Michael Burry says Anthropic's $965B valuation likely unsustainable long term

Burry warns AI GPU oversupply risk

Burry also criticized the rush to invest in AI, calling it a "What is happening now is a false demand signal." He thinks scaling up with tons of GPUs could lead to way more supply than actual need.

His skepticism extends to other big names like SpaceX—aiming for a $2 trillion valuation despite recent losses.

Overall, he's urging people not to get swept up in tech hype, warning it could trigger a reckoning for companies and infrastructure built on unlimited AI scaling.