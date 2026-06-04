Michael Burry says Anthropic's $965B valuation likely unsustainable long term
Michael Burry, the investor famous for predicting the 2008 crash, is questioning whether AI company Anthropic is really worth nearly $1 trillion.
Anthropic, creators of Claude AI, just got valued at $965 billion after a big funding round, but in recent Substack discussions / a subscriber chat thread, Burry said that there's "not even a strong likelihood" it's actually worth that much long term.
He points out the company's heavy reliance on pricey computing power as a major risk.
Burry warns AI GPU oversupply risk
Burry also criticized the rush to invest in AI, calling it a "What is happening now is a false demand signal." He thinks scaling up with tons of GPUs could lead to way more supply than actual need.
His skepticism extends to other big names like SpaceX—aiming for a $2 trillion valuation despite recent losses.
Overall, he's urging people not to get swept up in tech hype, warning it could trigger a reckoning for companies and infrastructure built on unlimited AI scaling.