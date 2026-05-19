Michael Dell calls AI enterprise operating model at Dell World
At Dell Technologies World 2026, CEO Michael Dell made it clear: AI isn't just a buzzword anymore: it's becoming the backbone for how companies operate.
Since February, 1,000 new customers have jumped on board with Dell's NVIDIA-powered AI servers.
As Michael Dell put it, "For organizations, AI is no longer just a feature; it is becoming the operating model for the modern enterprise."
Sectors like healthcare and manufacturing are already building their own AI systems instead of relying only on the cloud.
Dell teams with Google and SpaceX
Dell is teaming up with Google and SpaceX to bring more AI power directly into company networks, helping businesses depend less on outside cloud services.
Real-world examples? Eli Lilly is using Dell's tech to speed up drug discovery, while Samsung is running smarter semiconductor plants thanks to these servers.
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang highlighted systems built with confidential computing and a hybrid AI environment.
With all this momentum, Dell expects its AI server revenue to hit $50 billion by fiscal 2027 (a whopping 103% jump), showing they're serious about leading in enterprise AI.