Michael Dell calls AI enterprise operating model at Dell World Business May 19, 2026

At Dell Technologies World 2026, CEO Michael Dell made it clear: AI isn't just a buzzword anymore: it's becoming the backbone for how companies operate.

Since February, 1,000 new customers have jumped on board with Dell's NVIDIA-powered AI servers.

As Michael Dell put it, "For organizations, AI is no longer just a feature; it is becoming the operating model for the modern enterprise."

Sectors like healthcare and manufacturing are already building their own AI systems instead of relying only on the cloud.