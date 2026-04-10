Michael Dell warns AI data centers need 625x more memory
Business
Heads up: Dell's CEO Michael Dell is warning that AI data centers are about to need way more memory, like, 625 times more by 2028.
That means RAM (the stuff that keeps your devices running smoothly) could get a lot pricier.
He pointed out that each AI accelerator's memory might jump from 80GB in 2022 to nearly 2TB in the years ahead.
AI accelerator growth drives RAM demand
With the number of AI accelerators also set to grow 25-fold, demand for RAM is expected to go off the charts.
Companies like Micron are already shifting from making regular consumer memory to focusing on data center solutions for all these new AI workloads.
For us, this could mean higher prices on electronics, while companies scramble to upgrade their tech and keep up with the pace of change.