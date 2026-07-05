Michelle Turner's Here Now Health scales Medicaid counseling with AI
Michelle Turner's Here Now Health shows how AI can help small businesses scale fast.
Starting in January 2025, her Virginia Beach platform delivers Medicaid-funded mental health counseling for foster children in three states, a mission inspired by gaps she saw as a foster parent.
Turner calls AI her startup advisor
Turner leaned on AI to shape her business plan, nail investor pitches, and build strategies.
Thanks to these tools, she landed funding and grew a team of 16, even though she's a first-time founder without an MBA.
She calls AI her "startup advisor," helping her tackle challenges and move forward.
Federal Reserve watching AI job impacts
With AI spreading quickly across industries, the Federal Reserve is watching its impact on jobs and productivity.
While it makes launching startups easier and boosts efficiency, there are concerns about job losses, especially in admin roles.
The Fed wants to see if long-term gains from AI can balance out short-term disruptions for workers.