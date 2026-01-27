Micron drops $24B in Singapore to power the future of AI chips

Micron Technology is investing $24 billion over the next decade to expand its Singapore plant, aiming to meet the world's growing need for NAND chips—key tech behind AI and smart devices. This move cements Singapore as a major player in global chip manufacturing.

Why does this matter? The new double-story facility will be huge—700,000 square feet of cleanroom space—and will start making wafers by late 2028.

Micron already produces nearly all its high-end NAND chips here, and bringing research and manufacturing together should make things even smoother.

Big boost for jobs and tech scene About 1,600 new engineering and operations jobs are coming with this expansion, plus another 1,400 from Micron's upcoming memory packaging plant.

That's roughly 3,000 new opportunities in total—a big win for young professionals interested in tech.