Micron over 75% booked, memory shortage helps Samsung, SK hynix

A worldwide shortage of memory chips is turning out to be great news for South Korea's Samsung and SK hynix.

With supply tight, US chip giant Micron says over 75% of its planned production for fiscal 2027 is already spoken for, and talks for 2028 are underway.

Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra expects things to get even tighter over the next two years, so locking in long-term deals has become the new normal.