Micron opens world's biggest semiconductor clean room in Gujarat

Micron Technology has inaugurated its Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand, Gujarat . The facility is the first of its kind in India and features a 500,000 square feet clean room, the largest single raised-floor clean room for semiconductor assembly globally. The plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Production details What will be manufactured at the Sanand facility? The Sanand facility will manufacture and test DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and NAND flash memory. These are the main working memory for PCs, smartphones, data centers, and non-volatile storage used in SSDs. The total investment for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of this project is $2.7 billion with plans to expand the cluster further in Phase 2.

Shipment and workforce Micron's 1st revenue shipment delivered to Dell Micron has already made its first revenue shipment from the Sanand facility, delivering a finished DRAM module for personal computing to Dell. The company also plans to supply global customers like ASUS and Qualcomm. Nearly half of the plant's 1,300-strong workforce are fresh engineering graduates from Gujarat and neighboring states who were trained in semiconductor-focused curricula before joining Micron.

Production process Production targets for the Sanand facility The production process at the Sanand facility involves thinning wafers, dicing them into individual chips, assembling components, testing them, and mounting them onto memory modules or SSDs. Micron has set ambitious production targets for the facility. Tens of millions of integrated circuit chips are expected this year, with plans to scale up to close to one billion ICs annually by 2027.

PM's statement PM Modi on India's semiconductor journey PM Modi hailed the inauguration of Micron's ATMP facility as a major milestone in India's semiconductor journey. He said it marks India's transition from a software-focused economy to one that is strengthening its hardware base. "While the AI Summit introduced the world to India's AI prowess, today's event is proof of India's commitment to technology leadership," he added.