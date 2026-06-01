Micron Technology stock tops $1,000, exceeds $1T on HBM demand Business Jun 01, 2026

Micron Technology just broke a big record: its stock soared past $1,000 for the first time ever and pushed the company's value over $1 trillion.

This jump is all about the huge demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which powers AI data centers and puts Micron right at the heart of AI tech.