AI Impact Summit: Micron starting production in India by February-end
What's the story
Micron Technology, a US-based company, will begin production at its assembly, test, mark and package (ATMP) facility in Sanand, Gujarat by the end of February 2026. The announcement was made by S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This will be India's first commercial-scale semiconductor production facility.
Expansion strategy
Micron to also work on HBM
Krishnan revealed that Micron will also be working on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a key component for AI computing infrastructure and storage. He emphasized India's role in semiconductor manufacturing, saying, "India becomes a part of the manufacturing." The Indian government has approved 10 semiconductor projects with an estimated investment of ₹1.6 lakh crore, including two fabs and eight packaging units.
AI initiative
A look at IndiaAI Mission
Under the IndiaAI Mission, launched in March 2024 with a budget of ₹10,372 crore, the government is providing subsidized access to graphics processing units (GPUs) to researchers, MSMEs, innovators, and academia. Over 38,000 GPUs have been onboarded for a common compute facility and are being provided at affordable rates to Indian start-ups and academia.