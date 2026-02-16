The announcement was made by S Krishnan

AI Impact Summit: Micron starting production in India by February-end

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:50 pm Feb 16, 2026

Micron Technology, a US-based company, will begin production at its assembly, test, mark and package (ATMP) facility in Sanand, Gujarat by the end of February 2026. The announcement was made by S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This will be India's first commercial-scale semiconductor production facility.