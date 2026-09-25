Microsoft appoints president Brad Smith to lead the communications department
Business
Microsoft just gave its president, Brad Smith, a new hat: he's now running the company's communications department.
The move, announced September 24, 2026, is all about bringing Smith's experience with tech policy and AI regulation into the spotlight as Microsoft faces bigger global challenges.
Brent Colburn handling daily communications temporarily
While Smith steps into his expanded role, Brent Colburn, vice president for global public affairs, will handle day-to-day communications for now.
Smith has been at Microsoft since the 1990s and played a key part in navigating legal battles and tech regulations worldwide.
With him steering communications, Microsoft is aiming to strengthen its voice as it grows on the international stage.