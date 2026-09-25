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Home / News / Business News / Microsoft President Brad Smith to oversee communications
Microsoft President Brad Smith to oversee communications
Microsoft is moving communications under its corporate and legal division

Microsoft President Brad Smith to oversee communications

By Akash Pandey
Sep 25, 2026
11:02 am
What's the story

Microsoft has made a major organizational shift by moving its communications group from the marketing department to the Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs (CELA) organization. The unexpected change will put Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith in charge of communications. This comes as Frank Shaw, the current chief communications officer, prepares to leave after nearly three decades with the company.

Interim appointment

Brent Colburn named interim communications leader

Brent Colburn, Microsoft's VP of global public affairs, has been named the interim communications leader.

This is to help the company navigate what CEO Satya Nadella calls "a media environment that is increasingly fragmented and noisier than ever."

In his internal memo announcing these changes, Nadella expressed gratitude to Shaw for his contributions over the last 17+ years.

Strategic shift

Nadella emphasizes need for effective communication

Nadella stressed the growing importance of communications at Microsoft in his memo.

He said, "The company is changing, our industry is changing, and the world around us is changing."

The CEO also highlighted the need to stay grounded in their mission and find new ways to connect with all constituencies amid an increasingly fragmented media environment.

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Leadership transition

Smith to lead communications shift

Smith, who is taking over communications from chief marketing officer Takeshi Numoto, is often the public face of Microsoft's policy and corporate communications.

He meets with governments, regulators, and customers worldwide.

As for a permanent replacement for Shaw later this year, Microsoft is considering both internal and external candidates.

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