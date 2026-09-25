Microsoft President Brad Smith to oversee communications
What's the story
Microsoft has made a major organizational shift by moving its communications group from the marketing department to the Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs (CELA) organization. The unexpected change will put Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith in charge of communications. This comes as Frank Shaw, the current chief communications officer, prepares to leave after nearly three decades with the company.
Interim appointment
Brent Colburn named interim communications leader
Brent Colburn, Microsoft's VP of global public affairs, has been named the interim communications leader.
This is to help the company navigate what CEO Satya Nadella calls "a media environment that is increasingly fragmented and noisier than ever."
In his internal memo announcing these changes, Nadella expressed gratitude to Shaw for his contributions over the last 17+ years.
Strategic shift
Nadella emphasizes need for effective communication
Nadella stressed the growing importance of communications at Microsoft in his memo.
He said, "The company is changing, our industry is changing, and the world around us is changing."
The CEO also highlighted the need to stay grounded in their mission and find new ways to connect with all constituencies amid an increasingly fragmented media environment.
Leadership transition
Smith to lead communications shift
Smith, who is taking over communications from chief marketing officer Takeshi Numoto, is often the public face of Microsoft's policy and corporate communications.
He meets with governments, regulators, and customers worldwide.
As for a permanent replacement for Shaw later this year, Microsoft is considering both internal and external candidates.