Microsoft-owned LinkedIn to lay off nearly 5% of workforce

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, LinkedIn , is gearing up to cut nearly 5% of its global workforce. The move comes as part of a larger restructuring effort within the tech industry. Even though some sectors are witnessing steady revenue growth, companies are still tightening their operations in 2026.

Strategic shift Layoffs part of internal reorganization to focus on business growth The layoffs are part of an internal reorganization aimed at focusing resources on areas of stronger business growth. A LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed these changes, saying, "As part of our regular business planning, we've implemented organizational changes to best position ourselves for future success." The company has over 17,500 full-time employees globally but it remains unclear which teams will be affected by the cuts.

Financial performance LinkedIn's core business showed growth in Microsoft's quarterly results The layoffs come despite LinkedIn's core business showing growth. In Microsoft's latest quarterly results, LinkedIn's revenue rose 12% year-on-year or 9% in constant currency terms. The platform generates income through recruitment tools, subscriptions, and professional services. Despite this financial performance, the company is joining a wider wave of cost-cutting measures across the tech sector.

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