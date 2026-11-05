Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar deal with data center firm Nscale
What's the story
Microsoft has rejected a multibillion-dollar agreement to more than double the size of its existing agreement with UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Nscale to rent computing power at a Texas data center. The tech giant cited concerns over regulatory scrutiny and integration challenges as the main reasons for its decision, Financial Times reported. The move comes as Microsoft continues to focus on its existing AI initiatives and partnerships, rather than pursuing new acquisitions at this time.
Acquisition talks
Nscale's AI solutions and potential acquisition discussions
Nscale is known for its cutting-edge AI solutions in data processing and analytics.
The company had been in talks with Microsoft for several months, with the potential acquisition seen as a way to strengthen Microsoft's AI capabilities, especially in Europe.
However, sources told FT that Microsoft's leadership ultimately determined that the risks tied to the acquisition outweighed any potential benefits.
Market dynamics
Regulatory scrutiny and nScale's response
The decision comes amid increasing regulatory scrutiny in the UK and EU over major tech acquisitions. These hurdles have forced Microsoft to rethink its approach toward potential deals.
In light of the news, Nscale has expressed disappointment but remains focused on its growth strategy and exploring other partnership opportunities.
The company is likely to continue drawing interest from other major players in the tech industry due to its innovative technology.
Deal developments
Microsoft's previous withdrawal from a data center deal with nScale
Notably, this isn't the first time Microsoft has walked away from a deal with Nscale. The tech giant also recently backed out of a deal to anchor Nscale's flagship data center project in Loughton, Essex.
The decision was made after power connection delays pushed its expected supply date into the 2030s.
Despite these setbacks, NVIDIA-backed Nscale filed for a US IPO in September and is still in talks to sell computing power to Anthropic in a deal worth $45 billion.