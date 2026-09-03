Microsoft report: 32% of Indian AI users are 'Frontier professionals'
Business
India is making big moves in the AI world: Microsoft's latest report shows that 32% of Indian AI users are "Frontier Professionals," meaning they use AI for multi-step tasks.
That's twice the global average and the highest among the 10 markets covered by the study.
Indians view AI as starting point
Even with this tech boom, most Indians aren't just letting AI take over: 87% see AI as a helpful starting point, not the final answer.
Companies like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro have quickly rolled out Microsoft 365 Copilot to boost productivity (with TCS seeing work-cycle times drop by 25% to 35% for selected processes), but quality control and critical thinking remain top priorities.
India's clearly embracing AI while keeping human judgment front and center.