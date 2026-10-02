Microsoft's Office and Teams chief departs

Along with Lamanna, Microsoft's chief design officer Jon Friedman will now report to Copilot chief Jacob Andreou.

Dan Shapero, who was appointed as LinkedIn CEO by Microsoft earlier this year, will continue in his role and report directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

This is the second major reshuffle of the Office teams after Rajesh Jha, former head of Microsoft's experiences and devices group, retired from Microsoft earlier this year.