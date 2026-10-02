Microsoft's Office and Teams chief departs
What's the story
Ryan Roslansky, the former CEO of LinkedIn and current head of Microsoft Office and Teams, is leaving the tech giant. His departure comes after nearly 18 years at LinkedIn and Microsoft, and just a week after Microsoft announced its new Copilot product. The move has triggered a leadership reshuffle within Microsoft with Charles Lamanna taking over the teams behind Office and Microsoft Teams as part of the Copilot, Agents, and Platform (CAP) organization.
Leadership shift
Changes in reporting structure
Along with Lamanna, Microsoft's chief design officer Jon Friedman will now report to Copilot chief Jacob Andreou.
Dan Shapero, who was appointed as LinkedIn CEO by Microsoft earlier this year, will continue in his role and report directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
This is the second major reshuffle of the Office teams after Rajesh Jha, former head of Microsoft's experiences and devices group, retired from Microsoft earlier this year.
Information
Roslansky's concerns about AI-generated content
Roslansky's exit comes after he had expressed concerns about fully AI-generated documents, calling them "a doom loop" for workers. He warned that if not handled carefully, it could lead to an expensive way of avoiding writing and reading in a sea of sameness and genericness.
Departure rationale
Reasoning for leaving
Roslansky clarified in his memo to the teams that he wanted to lead the next phase of this work well, which would require being in Redmond full time.
However, he also noted that his life and family's life were in Bay Area, making it difficult for him to make such a move.