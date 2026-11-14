Microsoft shares recover, close slightly up after global outage
Microsoft's stock managed to finish slightly up on Friday, even after a massive worldwide outage took down Outlook, Teams, and Copilot for more than 24 hours across more than 70 countries.
Shares dipped as much as 3% before recovering to close at $523.88.
Microsoft confirms services fully restored
The outage kicked off Thursday due to a network upgrade issue with Exchange Online and quickly snowballed: more than 7.4 million reports worldwide, with reports peaking at nearly 20,000 a minute. Airlines and government agencies were hit too.
Microsoft confirmed on Saturday, November 14, 2026, that services had been fully restored and reassured everyone it wasn't a cyberattack or an AI glitch, just an internal tech hiccup.
The company apologized for the chaos and says it's keeping a close eye to prevent future issues, reminding us how much we all rely on big tech to stay connected.