Microsoft shares recover, close slightly up after global outage

The outage kicked off Thursday due to a network upgrade issue with Exchange Online and quickly snowballed: more than 7.4 million reports worldwide, with reports peaking at nearly 20,000 a minute. Airlines and government agencies were hit too.

Microsoft confirmed on Saturday, November 14, 2026, that services had been fully restored and reassured everyone it wasn't a cyberattack or an AI glitch, just an internal tech hiccup.

The company apologized for the chaos and says it's keeping a close eye to prevent future issues, reminding us how much we all rely on big tech to stay connected.